Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found dead at Bandra residence. Bollywood and TV on-screen character Sushant Singh Rajput has ended its life at his home in Mumbai. The entertainer was living alone during the lock down. Police have arrived at his apartment however the explanation has not been uncovered at this point.

It is said that the entertainer wasn’t feeling good for a couple of days. As per the reports, police have told that the on-screen character was discovered hanging in his Bandra home.

Sushant began his journey with the Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Rose to distinction with Pavitra Rishta. With the Zee TV appear, he won the hearts of the people for a long time.

His on-screen chemistry with entertainer Ankita Lokhnade was quite admired by the watchers.

After the show, he appeared in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and later lined it up with films like ‘PK’, ‘MS Dhoni. The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichhore’ among others. He was close to being seen in ‘Dil Bechara’.

Only a few days back, the on-screen character had grieved the death of his previous director Disha Salian. She had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad.

“It’s such devastating news. My deepest sympathies to Disha’s loved ones. May your spirit find happiness in the hereafter,” Sushant wrote on his Instagram.

Sushant was born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar. His family moved to New Delhi in 2000. Her mom died in 2002.

He went after engineering and in the meantime, additionally joined Shiamak Davar’s move institute. After which he began going to Barry John’s drama school.

In 2005, he additionally performed at the initial service of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

