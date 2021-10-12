in Latest, Video

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: The solution to Europe’s energy crisis: Better relations with Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

LOCALS ONLY: The solution to Europe’s energy crisis: Better relations with Russia

The solution to Europe’s energy crisis: Better relations with Russia https://www.ft.com/content/72d0ec90-29e3-4e95-9280-6a4ad6b481a3

The solution to Europe’s energy crisis: Better relations with Russia

Gas shortages: what is driving Europe’s energy crisis?

If you live in continental Europe or the UK the natural gas that heats your home this October is costing at least five times more than it did a year ago. The reasons are varied: among them are earthquakes in the Netherlands, China’s attempt to clean up its air and Russian president Vladimir Putin’s power politics.

