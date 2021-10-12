in Latest, Video

Senate Republicans bash Trump. George Clooney bashes Trump

Most Senate Republicans don’t want to see Trump run again

These GOP senators definitely don’t want to see Trump announce a bid before the 2022 midterm elections, fearing that could sink their hopes of winning back the Senate. More broadly, they’re generally reluctant to see him on the ballot in 2024 at all because of his track record with independent and swing voters.

GEORGE CLOONEY, NAH, I AIN’T RUNNING FOR OFFICE…Slack for Joe Post-Trump

George Clooney Won’t Run for Office, Gives Biden a Break Post-Trump

George Clooney is shooting down any notion of diving into politics — saying he doesn’t want the stress … while also noting Joe Biden deserves a break after Trump ‘s presidency. The actor sat down with BBC’s Andrew Marr Sunday to plug his new movie, “The Tender Bar,” and eventually …

Alex Christoforou

