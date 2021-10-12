in Latest, Video

EU Uses Gas Crisis to Increase Control, Wants to Negotiate Gas Supply with Russia Cutting Out Member States

161 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU Uses Gas Crisis to Increase Control, Wants to Negotiate Gas Supply with Russia Cutting Out Member States
News Topic 310

France and Germany in talks with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine amid gas crisis

France and Germany in talks with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine amid gas crisis

“We continue to have a need for Russian gas and we will probably need more than that contracted. That is why Spain proposes, quite rightly, that the negotiation be done not country by country, but as a whole, as has been done with vaccines,” he told the El Pais newspaper.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Annie Aikens
Annie Aikens
October 12, 2021

I Am Earning $81,100 so Far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hours a day I’ve made such great m0ney.I am Genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It’s’ really user friendly and I’m just so happY that I found out about this…………..

Get more details on following site………. http://www.Newapp1.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Annie Aikens
0
Reply

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: The solution to Europe’s energy crisis: Better relations with Russia

EU picks off Czech Republic. Next up for EU…Poland then Hungary (Part 2)