EU picks off Czech Republic. Next up for EU…Poland then Hungary (Part 2)
The Duran: Episode 1111
Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition
Czech center-right opposition group Together is set to beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO party in national elections. Babis was beset by corruption allegations after being named in the Pandora Papers ahead of the vote.
