[LOCALS EXCLUSIVE] The Fed’s Secret 2019 $4.5 Trillion Bailout of Wall Street

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

There’s a News Blackout on the Fed’s Naming of the Banks that Got Its Emergency Repo Loans; Some Journalists Appear to Be Under Gag Orders https://wallstreetonparade.com/2022/01/theres-a-news-blackout-on-the-feds-naming-of-the-banks-that-got-its-emergency-repo-loans-some-journalists-appear-to-be-under-gag-orders/ Economist Michael Hudson explains inflation crisis and Fed’s secretive $4.5 trillion bank bailout https://benjaminnorton.substack.com/p/economist-michael-hudson-explains

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: January 3, 2022 ~ Four days ago, the Federal Reserve released the names of the banks that had received $4.5 trillion in cumulative loans in the last quarter of 2019 under its emergency repo loan operations for a liquidity crisis that has yet to be credibly explained.

Economist Michael Hudson explains inflation crisis and Fed’s secretive $4.5 trillion bank bailout

I interviewed economist Michael Hudson to discuss what is causing the global inflation crisis, and also how the US Federal Reserve quietly bailed out big banks in September 2019 with $4.5 trillion of emergency repo loans that appear to have blatantly violated the law. TRANSCRIPT BENJAMIN NORTON: Hey, everyone.

