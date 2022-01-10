The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Djokovic wins court case. Bitter, defeated Morrison considers nuclear option
Djokovic reacts to ruling by making vow
The controversial world number one has spoken out publicly for the first time since being freed by a court in Melbourne on Monday Novak Djokovic has issued a message about his devoted fans and shared a photo of himself for the first time since a court verdict on his visa row with the Australian government over his Covid vaccination status.
Hating on Novak has become a national sport
The whole country is hating on Novak Djokovic right now because he had the courage to do what most of us did not – stand up for himself. Novak’s principled stance has only served to highlight the fact that millions of Australians have allowed themselves to be abused for the past two years.
Although you are not out of the woods yet, Novak, BRAVO! You stood firm and showed the world and the Arsetralian ‘govt’ that their bullshit ‘covid’ ‘RULES’ are exactly that: BULLSHIT.