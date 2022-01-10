in Latest, Video

Djokovic wins court case. Bitter, defeated Morrison considers nuclear option

The controversial world number one has spoken out publicly for the first time since being freed by a court in Melbourne on Monday Novak Djokovic has issued a message about his devoted fans and shared a photo of himself for the first time since a court verdict on his visa row with the Australian government over his Covid vaccination status.

The whole country is hating on Novak Djokovic right now because he had the courage to do what most of us did not – stand up for himself. Novak’s principled stance has only served to highlight the fact that millions of Australians have allowed themselves to be abused for the past two years.

Alex Christoforou

Bob Valdez
January 10, 2022

Although you are not out of the woods yet, Novak, BRAVO! You stood firm and showed the world and the Arsetralian ‘govt’ that their bullshit ‘covid’ ‘RULES’ are exactly that: BULLSHIT.

