Putin Confirms Russia Will Act to Stop Color Revolutions, Calls for CSTO Military/Security Intergration

Putin Confirms Russia Will Act to Stop Color Revolutions, Calls for CSTO Military/Security Integration
Session of CSTO Collective Security Council

The Republic of Armenia chaired the videoconference meeting, which was devoted to the situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalise it. Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister of Armenia , President of Belarus , President of Kazakhstan , Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, President of Tajikistan and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Stanislav Zas.

Kazakh crisis may occur in Uzbekistan, if lessons aren’t learned, warns Lukashenko

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that if lessons are not learned from the events in Kazakhstan, this could happen again, primarily in Uzbekistan. “The lessons that have been talked a lot about here should be learned [by everyone], first of all, Uzbekistan.

Alexander Mercouris

Gold Finch
Gold Finch
January 10, 2022

The great trouble arises when the enemy dwells within. The wicked western NGOs and secret services would not have a chance in such countries unless treacherous workings were not being carried out from within as well.

