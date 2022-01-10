Putin Confirms Russia Will Act to Stop Color Revolutions, Calls for CSTO Military/Security Intergration

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Confirms Russia Will Act to Stop Color Revolutions, Calls for CSTO Military/Security Integration
Session of CSTO Collective Security Council
The Republic of Armenia chaired the videoconference meeting, which was devoted to the situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalise it. Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister of Armenia , President of Belarus , President of Kazakhstan , Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, President of Tajikistan and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Stanislav Zas.
Kazakh crisis may occur in Uzbekistan, if lessons aren’t learned, warns Lukashenko
MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that if lessons are not learned from the events in Kazakhstan, this could happen again, primarily in Uzbekistan. “The lessons that have been talked a lot about here should be learned [by everyone], first of all, Uzbekistan.
The great trouble arises when the enemy dwells within. The wicked western NGOs and secret services would not have a chance in such countries unless treacherous workings were not being carried out from within as well.