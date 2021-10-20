LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: More Policy Chaos? Biden Says Wants 2nd Meeting With Putin, Austen Rejects Putin’s Red Lines on Ukraine & NATO

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin-Biden meeting possible this year in 'one format or another', says Kremlin https://tass.com/politics/1351819
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States is possible in ‘one format or another’ by the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Look, Lloyd, it’s complicated, i know. So let’s make this as easy as possible, just for you: Ukraine border with poland and hungary. Poland and hungary not want trouble with russia. Think: mexico going to war with U.S. not good ! So you say ukraine goes NATO. Russia pissed. Ukraine trouble with russia ! Poland and hungary trouble too ! Not good ! Now, here’s where it gets really complicated: poland and hungary also in NATO. Your guys ! poland and hungary veto ukraine go NATO because not want trouble with russia. You say: no veto. You idiot ! Let’s… Read more »
