The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China Russia Deploy First Ever Joint Naval Taskforce, Sail through Japan Islands, Talk of “Integrating Power”
News Topic 317
Chinese, Russian warships’ 1st joint patrol through Tsugaru Strait ‘could feature encirclement of Japan or approach US’
Chinese, Russian warships’ 1st joint patrol sails through Tsugaru Strait in line with intl law, ‘could feature encirclement of Japan or approach US’
Right after China and Russia wrapped up a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, 10 powerful warships from the two countries switched to the next mission and sailed through the Tsugaru Strait into the Pacific Ocean on Monday in their first joint maritime patrol, which experts said on Tuesday could see the joint task force encircle Japan or approach the US.
China-Russia coordination helps break AUKUS encirclement
China-Russia coordination helps break AUKUS encirclement
The Nanchang large destroyer sails in the Sea of Japan during the China-Russia Naval Interaction-2021 joint drill in October. Photo: Courtesy of Li Tang The China-Russia joint naval drill that kicked off on Thursday in the Sea of Japan can counter AUKUS, the newly formed trilateral security partnership between the US, the UK and Australia.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on October 19, 2021
Shenzhen TV: It is reported that in the joint press conference after talks, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the two countries are deeply concerned about Australia’s development of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. What is China’s comment?
Taiwan Straits is no Tsugaru Strait; US warship passage will never be legalized: Global Times editorial
Taiwan Straits is no Tsugaru Strait; US warship passage will never be legalized: Global Times editorial
The purpose of the US in roping in its allies to sail through the Taiwan Straits is to show off its strength to the Chinese mainland, and stimulate the Taiwan secessionist forces. The political consequences of intensifying regional tensions are obvious.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I’m making over $17k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is what I do……………. http://www.Newapp1.com