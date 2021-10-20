in Latest, Video

China Russia Deploy First Ever Joint Naval Taskforce, Sail through Japan Islands, Talk of “Integrating Power”

120 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

China Russia Deploy First Ever Joint Naval Taskforce, Sail through Japan Islands, Talk of “Integrating Power”
News Topic 317

Chinese, Russian warships’ 1st joint patrol through Tsugaru Strait ‘could feature encirclement of Japan or approach US’

Chinese, Russian warships’ 1st joint patrol sails through Tsugaru Strait in line with intl law, ‘could feature encirclement of Japan or approach US’

Right after China and Russia wrapped up a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, 10 powerful warships from the two countries switched to the next mission and sailed through the Tsugaru Strait into the Pacific Ocean on Monday in their first joint maritime patrol, which experts said on Tuesday could see the joint task force encircle Japan or approach the US.

China-Russia coordination helps break AUKUS encirclement

China-Russia coordination helps break AUKUS encirclement

The Nanchang large destroyer sails in the Sea of Japan during the China-Russia Naval Interaction-2021 joint drill in October. Photo: Courtesy of Li Tang The China-Russia joint naval drill that kicked off on Thursday in the Sea of Japan can counter AUKUS, the newly formed trilateral security partnership between the US, the UK and Australia.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on October 19, 2021

Shenzhen TV: It is reported that in the joint press conference after talks, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the two countries are deeply concerned about Australia’s development of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. What is China’s comment?

Taiwan Straits is no Tsugaru Strait; US warship passage will never be legalized: Global Times editorial

Taiwan Straits is no Tsugaru Strait; US warship passage will never be legalized: Global Times editorial

The purpose of the US in roping in its allies to sail through the Taiwan Straits is to show off its strength to the Chinese mainland, and stimulate the Taiwan secessionist forces. The political consequences of intensifying regional tensions are obvious.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jessie Miles
Jessie Miles
October 20, 2021

I’m making over $17k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.

﻿﻿This is what I do……………. http://www.Newapp1.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jessie Miles
-1
Reply

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: More Policy Chaos? Biden Says Wants 2nd Meeting With Putin, Austen Rejects Putin’s Red Lines on Ukraine & NATO