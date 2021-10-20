in Latest, Video

Russia keeps moving its country closer to NATO bases

63 Views 3 Comments

Lloyd Austin To Stress “Open Door To NATO” In Visit To Ukraine & Georgia

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is traveling to eastern Europe this week, where he will reportedly tell countries on the “the front lines of Russian aggression” – in particular Ukraine and Georgia – that there is an “open door to NATO”, according to a senior defense official quoted in The Washington Times .

Alex Christoforou

Franz Beckenbauer
October 20, 2021

Lloyd, you got that one wrong. Maybe a translation problem ?

It’ s not Ukraine and Georgia IN, it’s Turkey OUT.

And with it goes your Incirlik air base. And the black sea. And Syria.

No, Lloyd, this is not some spicy food. It’s… Ah, just foggedaboutit.

Let’s go Brandon !

