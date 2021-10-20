The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia keeps moving its country closer to NATO bases
****News Topic 599*****
Lloyd Austin To Stress “Open Door To NATO” In Visit To Ukraine & Georgia
Lloyd Austin To Stress “Open Door To NATO” In Visit To Ukraine & Georgia
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is traveling to eastern Europe this week, where he will reportedly tell countries on the “the front lines of Russian aggression” – in particular Ukraine and Georgia – that there is an “open door to NATO”, according to a senior defense official quoted in The Washington Times .
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lloyd, you got that one wrong. Maybe a translation problem ?
It’ s not Ukraine and Georgia IN, it’s Turkey OUT.
And with it goes your Incirlik air base. And the black sea. And Syria.
No, Lloyd, this is not some spicy food. It’s… Ah, just foggedaboutit.
Let’s go Brandon !
I’m making over $17k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is what I do……………. http://www.Newapp1.com
Online work is about $ 140 to $ 180 a day, and I received about $ 16,894 a month online from home. I am a daily student and I work from one to a couple of hours in my free time. Everyone will do the job and earn extra money online, just… http://Www.NetJob1.com