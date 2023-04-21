LITPOLUKRCORPS to strengthen the Lublin Triangle

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

According to ldiena.lt, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine are going to significantly increase their joint military capabilities in near future.

It is planned that Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Corps LITPOLUKRCORPS will achieve full operational capabilities in July.

The LITPOLUKRCORPS will be made up of an international staff and three brigades and will be comprised of 20,000-25,000 soldiers.

The Polish and Lithuanian brigades will be deployed on the territory of Eastern Poland (in the city of Lublin), the Ukrainian brigade – on the territory of Western Ukraine (in the city of Yavorovo). Citizens of Ukraine with the Pole’s cards (a document confirming the foreigner’s belonging to the Polish nation) will form the basis of the Ukrainian brigade. Lithuanians of Polish origin will form the basis of the Lithuanian brigade. The LITPOLUKRCORPS brigades will deploy to international operations in case a decision is made to activate the CORPS or any of its elements.

