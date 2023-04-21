in Latest, Video

Ex-CIA Mike Morell reveals, Blinken behind ‘Intel officials Russia disinfo’ letter

616 Views 4 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ex-CIA Mike Morell reveals, Blinken behind ‘Intel officials Russia disinfo’ letter
Topic 935

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ex-CIA chief rats out Blinken. Medvedev, Ukraine joins NATO in parts. Hillary, blue check gone. U/1

LITPOLUKRCORPS to strengthen the Lublin Triangle