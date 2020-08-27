Lithuanian President Nauseda called on Europe to put pressure on Belarus

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on the EU countries to take a more active position on the situation in Belarus.

“The countries of the region could act more actively to bring more light, truth and freedom to Belarus,” he said during his speech at the Prometheus Award in Vilnius.

Nauseda noted that Europe should act more unitedly towards Belarus. He expressed regret that not all countries “sympathize” with her.

In addition, the President of Lithuania said that he would not wait for the EU’s reaction to the sanctions against the Belarusian regime. He will strive to find “flexible decision” to the Belarusian crisis with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In turn, the founder of the movement “Alternative for Lithuania” Kazimieras Juraitis noted that Vilnius is interfering in the affairs of neighboring states in order to gain approval in the United States and Europe.

“Lithuania interferes in the politics of other states, including neighboring ones. Maidan also took place with the participation of Lithuania. Vytautas Landsbergis called for the Maidan to be carried out throughout Ukraine. We all know the result. It’s the same with Belarus. Lithuania participates everywhere in order to please someone,” said Juraitis.

Head of the Center for Belarusian Studies Nikolai Mezhevich said, that the Belarusian society does not need Lithuania’s participation to solve internal problems in its republic.

“Today Lithuania is trying to play the role of a great European power in teaching Belarusians “how to hold a spoon”. And it is not necessary. They can do everything themselves, they know and will figure out their elections themselves,” he said.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report