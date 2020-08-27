Covid Plan B

A balanced response to COVID-19

International health data and experience is showing that New Zealand’s lockdown is unnecessary, and even more harmful than the problem we’re trying to solve.

Plan B represents the knowledge, perspectives and questions of a multi-disciplinary group of expert and passionate people on how and why New Zealand should modify its response to COVID-19.

We are a cross-disciplinary group of academics concerned about the welfare and futures of all Kiwis. As a group, we set up this website to share information for the public good and to set out our vision for a balanced response to COVID-19.

Dr Simon Thornley – Senior lecturer of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, The University of Auckland

Dr Grant Schofield – Professor of Public Health, AUT, Auckland

Dr Gerhard Sundborn – Senior lecturer of Population and Pacific Health, University of Auckland.

Dr Grant Morris – Associate Professor of Law, Victoria University of Wellington.

Dr Ananish Chaudhuri- Professor of Experimental Economics, University of Auckland and Visiting Professor of Public Policy and Decision Making, Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA

Dr Michael Jackson – Postdoctoral researcher with expertise in biostatistics and biodiscovery, University of Wellington

