Opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now in Lithuania, is undergoing a two-week self-isolation, during which she will decide on her future activities. This was stated by the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius.

The Lithuanian authorities daily makes official statements on the Belarusian issue, acting as a mediator in stabilizing the tense situation in Belarus.

Taking advantage of a failed attempt to block the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in Ostrovets, Lithuania is initiating the implementation of a new package of sanctions against a neighboring state. Vilnius has been trying to deteriorate relations between Belarus and Europe.

No matter how ridiculous it may sound, but under the slogans of freedom and independence, equality and justice, Belarusians are driving themselves into a corner.

There is so much at stake, not only the choice of a new president , but actually the future of an independent state.

The situation in the country creates preconditions for Russia’s interference in the internal affairs of a weakened Belarus. Under the pretext of conducting a peacekeeping operation to pacify aggressive citizens and the functioning of the constitutional system, Russia can take both forceful and non-forceful measures to establish order in the absence of local authorities.

