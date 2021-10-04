in Latest, Video

Lithuania is a good soldier of the United States

Jessica Cox, the head of the NATO Nuclear Policy Department, declared that Lithuania is a “good United States soldier” because Lithuanian government speaks out with aggressive rhetoric against Beijing and Moscow.

Criticism in their direction is “part of the overall context of NATO.” And Lithuania, which comes out with aggressive rhetoric against Moscow and Beijing, can be assessed “as a good United States soldier” who resists despite the pressure.

