Leaked document claims research into “a virus that could not be cured.”

A newspiece on Fox News alluding to a leaked intelligence report about the coronavirus had this chilling sentence at its end:

According to the dossier, the team’s work at the Wuhan lab involved discovering samples of coronavirus within a cave in Yunnan province and synthesizing a bat-derived coronavirus that could not be cured.

Come again? In light of the recent story broken that potentially links Dr Anthony Fauci to the project that initially came into existence in the United States and was eventually ported to China, we may be getting back to an old conspiracy theory type idea that was supposedly getting debunked all this time: that the Wuhan lab was working on bioweapons.

It seems like a reasonable jump in the world of superweapon insanity, to create a virus that cannot be cured.

Linking this to some of the occasional reports promising a resurgence of COVID-19, the possibility of someone who had it getting it again, and the simply massive penetration of the virus into the world’s population in a very short period of time (an estimated 13 to 20 percent of the population may already have been exposed to and gone positive for, the novel coronavirus), the questions are beginning to mount on all sides of this issue.

Admittedly, the word “dossier” associated with intelligence reports now, after three years of Russiagate, comes across with a fair degree of doubt, at least for me. I am personally one who does not go for conspiracy theories of any kind, not the secret cabal, or the illuminati or the seven people that run the world or any such nonsense.

But when this recent wave of information began to surface from credible and mainstream media sources like Newsweek, Huffington Post and others, that in 2017, Dr Anthony Fauci predicted that there would certainly be a pandemic during President Trump’s term, that got my attention. The claim by Dr. Rashid Buttar that there was research on a chimeric virus, something with the basis of SHC-014 strain of coronavirus, the ‘backbone’ component of the SARS coronavirus, then added genetic material from HIV and MERS. This research was actually stopped, in the US by a US Government moratorium, but Dr Fauci allegedly illegally funnelled some $3.7 million to a Chinese lab to continue the research that was banned here in the US, because the US government (wisely) understood that there was nothing good that could come out of trying to develop a chimeric supervirus.

… And is this what got released, perhaps accidentally, into the population?

Politically, this issue is obviously going to be maneuvered in such a way that each country involved tries to save face. For example, here in Russia, President Putin extended the “holiday” until May 11th, but with the rate of COVID-19 diagoses now rising again and at its highest, it seems hard to believe that things will be really winding down by that day.

However, the slowly appearing factors that (1) the virus may have been with us for much longer than we know and (2) that all we are doing now is discovering the reach of its penetration into our population, the question that we may have been “had” by a disease that is no hoax, but is also no plague is already leading US State governments and other national governments to begin reopening their economies, even though the pandemic is still being logged each day as on the increase.

If this is indeed an effort at avoiding something far, far worse than an intelligence blunder (for people like Dr Fauci have successfully brought the planet to a standstill), it may not be something very widely publicised as to why it is that governments are now choosing to return to normal.

This is definitely a situation where political concerns are such a factor that it is difficult to ascertain the truth. However, as this series of reports continues, we will try to create a coherent picture of what is going on.

