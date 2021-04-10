Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich on suing the WHO, April 2021

Consumer protection trial lawyer working in Germany and California, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, is currently preparing the largest class action lawsuit in history, a kind of “Nuremberg 2.0”.

Reiner Fuellmich: “We’re about to reach the tipping point, I think, because they’re making so many mistakes. I don’t think that all these adverse reactions to the vaccines are part of the plan. And that’s because they’re trying to rush this thing through. And we have a whistleblower that told us that the original game-plan was to roll this out in 2050. But then those who were involved in this got greedy, and pulled this forward, to 2030., and then to 2020. [………]

The thing is : we have the evidence. We have been speaking to all these scientists, and other people, over a hundred at this time, and these very same people that testified before our committee, can testify before the courts of law…”

Here’s the takeaway:

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report