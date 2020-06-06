Coronavirus not dangerous – if you are a leftist protesting racism [Video]

The United States and much of the world has been in a state of protracted lockdown for the last three months due to the spread of the Chinese coronavirus. The virus has a particulary nasty illness that causes drastic respiratory failure to those who have severe cases, but it also seem to be largely a non-issue for anyone and everyone else who does not get a severe case. There are still mysteries about it that are unsolved, like “what made everyone on the planet panic over this?”, “will it recur come autumn?” and a real poser of a possible conspiracy theory, that goes like this: most of us will test positive for it because a great number of asymptomatic people already have, but what if these people need another “trigger” to cause massive death? The final question is “who is controlling this?”, owing to the disruption of countries and societies to a degree never seen before. However, the fearsome narrative of the COVID-19 illness and its progenitor the SARS-COV-2 virus was swept abruptly aside this week by the very leaders who were keeping their states and communities on strict lockdown: It is okay to go out and demonstrate (riot) against “racism” in the name of George Floyd. Keep your social distancing… maybe. Wear a mask… because that is cool and many Antifa demonstrators already did so without need of a pandemic.

Fox News and Steve Turley both have reports portraying this simply massive hole blown in the COVID-19 stay at home narrative. Turley brilliantly points out that the Floyd riots effectively have ended the lockdown period because, now, people are out on the streets in thousands, close together, demonstrating and destroying buildings, homes and businesses in the supposed name of “speaking out against racism” but really as a power grab by very, very bad people.

We offer here, excerpts from the Fox News report, written by Adam Shaw of Fox:

You must stay home to save lives. You must socially distance and lock down. Unless you’re protesting racism and police brutality. This appears to be the message from some government and health officials, who for months enforced a rigorous and unprecedented economic shutdown in the name of stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — resulting in millions losing their jobs and students being sent home from schools across the country. But as states just now begin to emerge from those lockdowns, some have argued in favor of an exception to those guidelines for those protesting the death of George Floyd — suggesting the gains from seeking police reforms outweigh the risks of a new surge in virus cases. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose state had some of the harshest lockdown measures in the country, was pictured shoulder-to-shoulder protesting with other officials and demonstrators. Her office told the Detroit News that Whitmer wore a mask and denied she violated her executive order.

