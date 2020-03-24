Congress fiddles while citizens die in Democrat partisanship

I guess this is taking “don’t panic!” to its ultimate end. In a severely distasteful move, Congressional Democrat members tried to attach irrelevant riders to the latest coronavirus relief bill, apparently making use of Rahm Emmanuel’s philosophy, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” As a result the bill is presently deadlocked in Congress, even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US has become the third highest in the world.

This is a classical case of partisanship. Perhaps the Democrats believe the same charge about the Republicans at this time, that the GOP is playing politics with their good ideas about this package. However, a piece from Fox News illustrates the problem in more detail and shows that the problem indeed resides on the Democrat side of the aisle. It is not that the parties disagree, it is that the Democrats really are trying to put unneeded (but ideologically valid) riders in an extremely vital piece of legislation. Excerpting from the report:

On the Senate floor shortly after noon on Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lit into Democrats, specifically alleging they were trying to extract concessions from airlines over their “carbon footprint,” with the economy hanging in the balance… “As Leader Schumer continues to hold up the desperately-needed relief package, the last-minute list of demands from Pelosi’s and Schumer’s ideological wish list are coming into focus,” the aide said. These include new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emissions standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., confirmed this on Twitter Monday morning after the same information was tweeted by TownHall.com political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson. “This report is correct. Pelosi & Schumer are willing to risk your life, your job, your retirement savings for a radical, left-wing wish list that has nothing to do with this virus,” Cotton said. “Disgraceful.” After House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, was reported by The Hill to have said that this is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” McConnell, R-Ky., warned against using the “Phase 3” coronavirus relief package as a political opportunity. “That’s not what this is about,” McConnell said. “This is not about unrelated policy changes, this is about direct assistance to the American people and to small businesses and to hospitals and others who are in need because we in government at all levels, in order to deal with this pandemic, have basically shut the economy down.” The Republican aide said the new Democratic demands arose after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi returned to Washington, D.C. from a weeklong House recess. Pelosi said the House would introduce their own bill as she was reportedly seeking a “laundry list” of items to be included in the emergency legislation, including wiping out up to $10,000 in student loan debt per person and securing election-security funding. Other add-ons that Democrats including Pelosi have pushed for include food security aid, small business loans, and other measures for workers, The Associated Press reported, though these are more closely related to the crisis at hand…

We checked Democrat-aligned CNN to see if they had a prominent piece on their splash page that offered a countering take to conservative-aligned Fox News. They do not have anything on the splash page about this situation at all.

So what does that mean? While this is a bit of perhaps unsolicited speculation, it indicates that for a group of people involved in making American policy, even the fact that people are getting severely ill and dying is simply useful to their cause. In other words, it does not matter at all what happens to anyone as long as the Democrats get their power.

This remark may seem itself to be extreme. But there is good reason that it is not extreme at all; it is, in fact, simply owing to the mindset of many modern Democrats. Here is how:

In our series of articles about Orthodox Christianity versus Socialism, we started analysing the worldview of socialists. It is surprising, but to them, to their progenitor, Karl Marx, matter has intrinsic creative power in of itself. This negates for the socialist the need to believe in a Divine God, and it also negates the value of human beings in general. (Of course, the usual budding socialist probably thinks more of himself or herself than of the rest of society, but for some real hard-core socialists, like one I know here in Russia, even they themselves have no value.) Because of this way of identifying what is meaningful and what isn’t, the advent of such a crisis that steals a great number of human lives and ruins others is simply yet another means to the END, which is the creation of a socialist, materialist utopia, where everything is owned by “everyone” (a.k.a. the State), and everyone is “happy” because they have enough.

The Democrat crowd in the US is not all socialist but there are many more of them than there used to be. So for them, utopia seems to largely marginalize human beings, as pesty sort of things which get in the way of THE PLAN, and need to be sharply reduced in number or eliminated (hence full term and even after-term “abortion” is allowable) to get rid of unwanted human trash.

That “trash” could be any one of us.

So for the Democrat Party, this is simply business as usual because this is the mindset their idealogues hold. It is a bleak, very sad point of view. And it explains exactly why the modern Democrat thinks there is absolutely no problem in using this deadly pandemic to further their own political ends.

In this regard, the pandemic is a blessing to them, because it can be used for their purposes.

However, it can also be used for us, to see how this sad group of people really need to be stopped in their tracks. Socialism and its brother, communism, have indeed been the most destructive forms of government in the history of the world. Over 100 million people met their ends at the hands of such regimes. Now, in the United States, thousands – or potentially millions more may be added to that grisly tally.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report