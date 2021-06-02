Lavrov calls for human rights inquiry into ‘unconstitutional persecution of 1/6 protesters’
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks Out Against Unconstitutional Persecution of Jan. 6 Protesters Held in Isolation by US Govt. — Something Timid GOP Leaders Refuse to Do
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke out against the unconstitutional continued persecution of the Jan. 6 protesters. The US Government has arrested somewhere near 450 US citizens for the protests at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many of those patriots were arrested by the FBI after they were welcomed into the US Capitol…
