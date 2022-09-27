The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lagarde, EU outlook darkening. NS1 NS2 pressure drop, leak or sabotage? Snowden RU citizen. Update 1
Topic 714
Von der Leyer
Has Europe been subjected to a mysterious “Crazy Gas” which has destroyed their ability to think rationally. It sure looks that way!
Three lines. Three leaks.
One is an accident.
Two is a concidence.
Three is deliberate.