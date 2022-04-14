The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kremlin issues final warning to Kiev ‘decision-making centers’
The Duran: Episode 1260
#Kiev #Kremlin #Putin #TheDuran
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Following you daily now. Understandably, the Ukraine operation is sucking up all attention–and air time! But there are at least three other fronts that are related–Georgia, Syria, and Iran. The Saker reports that Israel may be contemplating the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, under the cover of Ukraine, of course. I am wondering if Alexander and Alex could please give us an update with your take on the other fronts?
On today’s program I really appreciated the discussion about Putin’s position with the Russian military and population on how vigorously is he prosecuting the war. Also liked Alexander’s comments on Alexander I, faced with Napoleon’s invasion, and Stalin, with regard to Hitler’s attack. I am a serious student of the American Civil War and agree with the comments on Lincoln. By 1862, Lincoln had shifted. After the Battle of Antietam, Lincoln was disgusted with Gen. McLellan’s failure to pursue Lee back into Virginia. There was even behind-closed-doors discussion of possible treason on McLellan’s part. But after the November 1862 Congressional… Read more »