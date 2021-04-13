in Latest, Video

Kraken CEO WARNS US Gov. crackdown on crypto may be coming

Kraken CEO WARNS US Gov. crackdown on crypto may be coming

Crackdown on cryptocurrencies may be coming, warns Kraken CEO

Crackdown on cryptocurrencies may be coming, warns Kraken CEO

Governments around the world could start clamping down on the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Jesse Powell, the chief executive of the Kraken exchange. “I think there could be some crackdown,” the CEO told CNBC, adding that regulatory uncertainty around crypto isn’t going away anytime soon.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

