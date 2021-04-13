Sabotage at Natanz nuclear site. Iran & Israel move closer to conflict. Biden-Harris confused
The Duran: Episode 939
Iran vows response to Israel’s ‘very bad gamble’ after sabotage act at Natanz nuclear site
Iran’s foreign minister has warned Israel that an attack on the Natanz atomic site will not stop the country’s nuclear program, and will provide them with further leverage in talks to revive the JCPOA. Speaking alongside his Russian counterpart on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Israel had made a “very bad gamble” by sabotaging the Natanz nuclear site.
