in Latest, Video

Sabotage at Natanz nuclear site. Iran & Israel move closer to conflict. Biden-Harris confused

214 Views

Sabotage at Natanz nuclear site. Iran & Israel move closer to conflict. Biden-Harris confused
The Duran: Episode 939

Iran vows response to Israel’s ‘very bad gamble’ after sabotage act at Natanz nuclear site

Iran vows response to Israel’s ‘very bad gamble’ after sabotage act at Natanz nuclear site

Iran’s foreign minister has warned Israel that an attack on the Natanz atomic site will not stop the country’s nuclear program, and will provide them with further leverage in talks to revive the JCPOA. Speaking alongside his Russian counterpart on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Israel had made a “very bad gamble” by sabotaging the Natanz nuclear site.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranNatanz

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Kraken CEO WARNS US Gov. crackdown on crypto may be coming

Lavrov Harshly Rebukes Erdogan on Ukraine