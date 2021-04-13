Beginning of the End For The Dollar? Chinese Launches Digital Yuan
News Topic 106:
Bitcoin: China Has Launched a Digital Yuan. And it Will Change Everything
Bitcoin: China Has Launched a Digital Yuan. And it Will Change Everything
When the dust settles, and China and the U.S. and its allies battle it out for control of the supreme digital payment platform, Bitcoin holders will be left holding the bag. Here’s why.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
of course the selected admin in the US has dragged its feet so chyna could get the economic upper hand in a new digital age…biden is a chyna cuck.
this does not bode well…chyna has direct connections to ripple. https://cryptobriefing.com/is-xrp-decentralized-ripples-involvement-cryptocurrency/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=1aa743b9205a3aee5ac66b30dfd1927891c4f937-1618329416-0-ASSpeApzDlPseXrP4KHZjiovvxD4cGUiHG2gCS0HPZJKnJV_yyDZmyLP_EVB7mG13jsjQN6i_4ckN0oUqHqF3NtJDIcl63PVkgsrvMwFU_gjegc8E4isREEYKJTBKceuf7JUNxS-4zsf0PHE44uvpnBmeskrDNFXp8WvefbjqBsMtAFCTke-d4MKalLZdywm8OSfkuHbPZHqqhGWg2PGs07inVY3e2IC9ozSUH8FwrshZHc82Uc0jMXkateDgqS9gaurlPREw6_Rx-JazISp-qzts1aW96mgZj11VD2DkbL31a734AnbfIACbmrqSjRi8jIqdsW79zzeK8f7_WBRbB0JYqBjC56KNHjPzOr_kvihVugSTj7s9hzutkCRHh7KGQuRS0xyPnh5vMZg_bpE1MjhJGD8yWkCH2TllU61m8b6lIutuaO_xsj74bAP5YZptkl0eXWtp7ifhedVB-DHcKI
Although as a former student of the Humanities I am no wiz when it comes to Finance, I still conclude that this is an extremely welcome development which will greatly help the many countries now suffering under the yoke of US oppression – be it the mega use of sanctions under Trump, apparently still continuing on, which harms and kills mostly the poor of targeted countries without harming the policy makers, or be it the IMF used as a weapon to subdue poor countries in the developing world into submission to the US, much like in a bloodless coup. As… Read more »