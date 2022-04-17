The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kim Iversen could not have said it better:

“You know how the mainstream news just doesn’t report much on the Russian perspective of the war. And the reason they do that is because they are afraid you’re going to – I guess – hear it, and then maybe agree with it… so they seem to do that a lot, right?…”

That about covers the American / Western propaganda strategy. Whether the Russian view on the conflict is right or wrong, though, it deserves presentation and representation. In the more dispassionate moments I have as I attempt to follow this and analyze or comment on various aspects of the situation between Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the world, I see that this principle of expressing both sides is absolutely vital and absolutely absent. So, major kudos to Kim Iversen for “going there” in her coverage and comments.

The claim that she gives airtime to is stunning, though for those of us who have followed the Russian side of things, not terribly surprising. Our Editor in Chief, Alexander Mercouris, noted two days ago how ZeroHedge published the report of a French journalist in Ukraine who recounted being face to face with British military authorities and American Deltas (Large excerpt from this piece follows below)…

The assertion was made by Le Figaro senior international correspondent Georges Malbrunot. Malbrunot said he had accompanied French volunteer fighters, two of whom had previously fought against ISIS. “I had the surprise, and so did they, to discover that to be able to enter the Ukrainian army, well it’s the Americans who are in charge,” said Malbrunot. French reporter returning from Ukraine “Americans are directly in charge of the war on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/m5yr7far6N — no one (@antiwar_soldier) April 11, 2022 Adding that he and the volunteers “almost got arrested” by the Americans, who asserted they were in charge, the journalist then revealed that they were forced to sign a contract “until the end of the war.” “And who is in charge? It’s the Americans, I saw it with my own eyes,” said Malbrunot, adding, “I thought I was with the international brigades, and I found myself facing the Pentagon.” Malbrunot also mentioned America providing Ukraine with switchblade suicide drones, something highlighted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a tweet that revealed Ukrainian soldiers were being trained to use the devices in Biloxi, Mississippi. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Ukrainian soldiers training on switchblade drones in Biloxi, Mississippi before they return today to defend their country pic.twitter.com/awUaoySgeH — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 10, 2022 Citing a French intelligence source, Malbrunot also tweeted that British SAS units “have been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, as did the American Deltas.” Russia is apparently well aware of the “secret war” being waged in Ukraine by foreign commandos who have been in the region since February. Both the United States and the UK have publicly asserted that there won’t be “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, but apparently there has been a US-UK military presence since the start of the war. “Polls showed in the run up to the war the overwhelming majority of Americans wanted our government to stay out of it but our leaders know best and are more than happy to risk World War III in defense of Ukraine’s puppet regime,” writes Chris Menahan.

Again, this is not really news to many of us who followed the long war since it started in 2014 in the Donbass. Reports often surfaced of German, American and Polish nationals operating under Ukrainian “cover” in the ongoing rather semi-secret (to everyone else BUT those in Donbass) war that began when the Donbass republics seceded from Ukraine after the Maidan coup that year.

The propaganda lines, if we can call them that, appear to be hardening on the Russian side more in recent weeks. For the first few weeks there was very little information being released from the Russian Ministry of Defense; most of the reporting seen on TV screens throughout Russia and the Western world was being submitted by pro-Ukrainian and Ukrainian national sources. This helped give the West the confirmation of the confirmation bias that already long had been nurtured there – that Putin is just bad because, well, he is Putin, so how could he NOT be bad?… and this notion seemed to find very fertile soil in the United States as a large number of already psychologically crazed Americans bought the story without a second thought – even conservatives!

Present observations (purely subjective, so comments from my readers are warmly welcomed to “perception-check” my own experience) are that there is less argument amongst people about which side is right, but not because of agreement; rather, because of silence for fear of losing one’s friends, or business, or worse.

Of particular note is the reaction among Orthodox Christians. We (I am one of them) are taught that “Orthodox Christian nations never fight one another.” I don’t know that that is true. Russia fought Georgia – Ossetia, and Georgia is Orthodox; Georgia fought an absolutely vicious (and unreported) near genocidal war in Abkhazia in 2008, with the bullet holes still visible in buildings I saw there in 2016.

These are two Orthodox countries that warred one another with incredible cruelty. I listened to stories of being being buried to their heads in the ground and then… brutalized.

Maybe the real story is the level of brutality with which supposedly Orthodox Christian nations fight one another when they put something else in front of their faith.

Nationalism – putting one’s piece of dirt before everything else, including God – does precisely this.

It is important to know that there is a lot that is inconvenient to anybody’s narrative about this war. In fact, there really cannot be a “narrative.”

Narratives are stories that make difficult things “easier” to accept or swallow. Reality is far more complicated.

Again, credit to Kim Iversen for bringing the true complexity forward into view.

