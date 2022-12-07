in Latest, Video

Kiev Pulling Back in Marinka, Condition of Bakhmut Defenders ‘Desperate’, Ukraine Energy System Close to Collapse

1.2k Views 17 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kiev Pulling Back in Marinka, Condition of Bakhmut Defenders ‘Desperate’, Ukraine Energy System Close to Collapse
Topic 694

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Rogue News & Canadian Patriot interview Whitney Webb: One Nation Under Blackmail explored

Xi Jinping in Riyadh. German crazy coup. Putin, Russia the only guarantor. Person of the Year. U/2