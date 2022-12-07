in Latest, Video

Xi Jinping in Riyadh. German crazy coup. Putin, Russia the only guarantor. Person of the Year. U/2

269 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Xi Jinping in Riyadh. German crazy coup. Putin, Russia the only guarantor. Person of the Year. U/2
Topic 801

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
December 7, 2022

Being actual leader and Prince, can charge, but Prime minister, cannot, “he’s a leader of State”, while true leader and President of Russia, “assassinate”. IDIOTS LOL

lindsey-graham.jpg
0
Reply

Kiev Pulling Back in Marinka, Condition of Bakhmut Defenders ‘Desperate’, Ukraine Energy System Close to Collapse

Why America Aims to Deindustrialize Europe