The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Xi Jinping in Riyadh. German crazy coup. Putin, Russia the only guarantor. Person of the Year. U/2
Topic 801
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Being actual leader and Prince, can charge, but Prime minister, cannot, “he’s a leader of State”, while true leader and President of Russia, “assassinate”. IDIOTS LOL