Rogue News & Canadian Patriot interview Whitney Webb: One Nation Under Blackmail explored

In this interview, Rogue News teams up with The Canadian Patriot Review where CJ and Matt Ehret interview Whitney Webb on her explosive new two volume series One Nation Under Blackmail. If you have ever wondered “could organized crime, intelligence organizations, banking, pedophilia networks, drug running, terrorist financing, eugenics, Transhumanism and Microsoft all be connected?” Then don’t wait any longer for an answer. Watch this interview and then read Whitney’s new books (available for purchase here)

