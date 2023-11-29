in Latest, Video

Kiev poisoning. EU is paradise. Populist war fatigue. Elensky dreamer of the year. U/1

16 Views 5 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
November 29, 2023

We need to recognize the existence of the Biden curse. Biden has the reverse Midas touch. Every thing he has ever touched has gone to crap. The Biden curse tells the Zelenski curse to hold its beer. Before he is done, I think Biden will destroy the EU and NATO, and possibly Israel…..

0
Reply

UK economic stagnation. Netherlands election creates tension in Britain