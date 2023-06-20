Kiev Offensive Fails: Russia Must Take the Initiative

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia has switched to the attack in some sectors, according to varied social media sources and reports. Perhaps too early to determine, but likely this is not a full offensive (by Russia) yet. More likely, commanders have been given initiative to move forward when the opportunity realistically presents, a rarity in this conflict so far, due to the unique dynamic of this theater of combat.

Encouraging too, there have been changes to the officer staff where those that paid for their positions (prior to the Special Military Operation) have been moved out or sidelined. As such, and in part, the Russian military has become more adept at shifting tactics on the battlefield when necessary, and quickly, when compared to earlier stages of the SMO. That does not mean all is well; there are many problems and issues still to be worked out as at all times in war.

Beside tactical military issues, strategically one can only wonder about the greater picture, and what the Axis of Evil is planning — especially if the Daughter of Darkness is promoted to Assistant Secretary of State, as rumored to be.

Meanwhile, the semi-lucid antique in the White House, and his deranged minions, must surely realize that time is not on their side. And that they are facing a certain destiny in the Donbass equivalent to wit the former United States faced in Afghanistan, but on an exponentially accelerated timeline. Perhaps, tangentially, that’s one reason the functionary of US State attempted to make nice with China.

Now, with the most wicked militarists of the AFU (Zaluzhny/Budanov) out of the picture that leaves the dysfunctional politicos of Kiev to man the sinking ship… and especially dangerous as the rats flee. No doubt the rats will flee in the direction of Washington even if the EU just promised to deliver many more billions in Euros to Zelensky’s failing regime. *

All of the above poses greater questions, but why should answers be left to the political detritus who litter the halls of power within the Beltway and Brussels? I’m beginning to wonder if those who say it’s time for Russia to take the initiative away from the collective west are correct. The Russian leadership, Mr Putin in particular, stated yesterday that Russia has escalated appropriately, as demanded by circumstance. Others disagree.

But my thought is this: if an initiative is factually realized by Russia right now in the SMO, Russia must seize this moment and act authoritatively — and quickly– to leverage such a gain. For theoretical example… how about an asymmetric move in such case? Let’s say, for argument’s sake, the severing of an undersea pipeline or cable? ..or blocking a strategic sea lane? …how about taking out an RQ-9 in conjunction with spy satellites and/or Starlink?

Something like the foregoing, done in a diversionary manner with “plausible deniability” in conjunction with a serious ‘Big Arrow’ offensive versus the AFU, could really upset and unbalance the Evil Empire. Thinking like the enemy – ie the Pax Americana – without becoming the enemy.

…. And to create havoc / panic for the Collective West to a greater degree than the collective west had intended to perpetrate on Russia… but has abjectly failed to do..

Let us recall. It was not Russia who attacked the Donbass in 2014. Russia did not arm Azov militants with billions in US “aid”, and Russia did not lie about the Minsk agreements which the west duplicitously failed to honor.

Russia did not destroy the Middle East and destabilize Syria after the US invasion and occupation of Iraq, resulting in the deaths of many thousands in Iraq, via US weaponry. It was not Russia that dropped nukes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and it was not Russia who promoted militarist aggression in the name of Wall Street, spawning hundreds of US military bases all over the world over many decades.

It was not Russia who spawned al Qaeda and ISIS due to mistakes and mismanagement from Brzezinski’s day to this, or engaged in regime change and subversion of governments for the personal gain of western trillionaire Elites.

Fact is, US America is no “democracy” and neither is Europe. The UK, Europe, and USA are de facto ruled by unelected functionaries operating on behalf of their plutocrat controllers. Truly a Pax Americana. Where the only hope for world peace is to realize its end with the US/NATO war on Russia resulting in just that.

*Where are these EU euro’s for the Ukraine coming from? The Federal Reserve somehow?



