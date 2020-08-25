in Latest, Video

Kenosha Riots are PROOF Democrats Know They Have LOST 2020 Election!!!

100 Views

The latest round of race riots and state of emergency in Kenosha, Wisconsin is PROOF that the Democrats Know They Have LOST the 2020 Election! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest riots that have blown up due to a police shooting, we’re going to explore the cultural Marxist narrative that has enflamed these riots, and how this latest round of riots is actually an admission that the Democrats believe they’ve already lost 2020; you’re not going to want to miss this!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Dr. Steve TurleyKenosha

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden’s Speech: Use COVID to Destroy Everything, Blame Trump – Gold Goats ‘n Guns

Montrezl Harrell SHOULD GET SUSPENDED