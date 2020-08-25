Kenosha Riots are PROOF Democrats Know They Have LOST 2020 Election!!!

The latest round of race riots and state of emergency in Kenosha, Wisconsin is PROOF that the Democrats Know They Have LOST the 2020 Election! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest riots that have blown up due to a police shooting, we’re going to explore the cultural Marxist narrative that has enflamed these riots, and how this latest round of riots is actually an admission that the Democrats believe they’ve already lost 2020; you’re not going to want to miss this!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.