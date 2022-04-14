The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Let’s start with the Russian text:

Песня «Дядя Вова, мы с тобой» о Путине прозвучала на Мамаевом Кургане

Двадцать первый век настал, шар земной от войн устал

Население шара гегемон достал

В Евросоюзе мнения нет, Ближний Восток стонет от бед

За океаном лишен власти президент

А нам от северных морей, вдаль до южных рубежей

От Курильских островов, до Балтийских берегов

А на земле сей был бы мир, но если главный командир

Позовет в последний бой, дядя Вова, мы с тобой

А что достанется тому, поколению моему

Дать слабинку, потеряем всю страну

А наши верные друзья, это Флот и Армия

Память дружбы деда красная звезда

А нам от северных морей, вдаль до южных рубежей

От Курильских островов, до Балтийских берегов

А на земле сей был бы мир, но если главный командир

Позовет в последний бой, дядя Вова, мы с тобой

Не достанется гряда, самураям никогда.

Грудью встанем за столицу янтаря.

Севастополь наш и Крым, для потомков сохраним.

В гавань Родины, Аляску возвратим.

А нам от северных морей, вдаль до южных рубежей

От Курильских островов, до Балтийских берегов

А на земле сей был бы мир, но если главный командир

Позовет в последний бой, дядя Вова, мы с тобой

Next, let’s look at who is singing it.

Now, let’s look at what the translation of the song actually is. Hold on to your hats, America, you ain’t gonna like it…

The song’s name is “Uncle Vova, We Are with You.”

It was composed in 2017. It is about President Putin. In this video, it is performed at Mamaev Kurgan, a high place overlooking the historic city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), where the most intense fighting in World War II took place. Here is the text (translated and interpreted by me):

The twenty-first century has come, the world is tired of wars

The hegemon thinks it has control of us all

There is no opinion in the European Union, the Middle East is groaning from troubles

Overseas, the president is deprived of power

Refrain:

And us from the northern seas, away to the southern lands

From the Kuril Islands to the Baltic shores

And on this earth there would be peace, but if the chief commander

Will call for the last battle, Uncle Vova, we are with you…

And what will get to that, my generation

If we give them slack, we will lose the whole country

And our true friends are the Navy and the Army

and the memory of grandfather’s red star

Refrain:

And us from the northern seas, away to the southern lands

From the Kuril Islands to the Baltic shores

And on this earth there would be peace, but if the chief commander

Will call for the last battle, Uncle Vova, we are with you…

The ridge will not get, the samurai never.

Let’s stand with our breasts for the capital of amber.

Sevastopol is ours and Crimea, we will save it for posterity.

We will return Alaska to the harbor of the Motherland.

Refrain:

And us from the northern seas, away to the southern lands

From the Kuril Islands to the Baltic shores

And on this earth there would be peace, but if the chief commander

Will call for the last battle, Uncle Vova, we are with you…

Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings…

Now, as an American, I know the reaction. Alaska?! Never! Uncle Vova!? Ain’t that just like “Uncle Joe (Stalin)?”

And of course, the spin to portray Vladimir Putin as the man who would launch a conquest of the world, starting with the reacquisition of the territories lost after the USSR disbanded… and then he is the new Hitler or something like that.

The only problem is that this is simply not true.

Further, it didn’t have to be this way. These Russian kids may or may not be fully aware of what they are saying (my guess is some are, and some are not, just like our own kids and citizens). But Russia extended its hand of friendship to the West repeatedly over the last thirty years only to be slapped down and used over and over:

Bill Browder’s fleecing of massive amounts of tax money when the Russian Federation was reeling economically. Kick ’em while they’re down.

Bill Clinton’s cold shoulder response when Vladimir Putin asked him about Russia entering NATO.

The abandonment of “not one inch eastward” as NATO lured and gobbled up Eastern nation after Eastern nation, in its ostensible effort to build a ring around Russia, to be able to apply pressure to it.

The Maidan coup, orchestrated by American psyops and leading to the present war in Ukraine, largely led on the Ukrainian side by people driven crazy – crazy enough to ideate about killing Russian people just because they exist. That was before the war; now imagine what it is going to be like.

This song was created in 2017. It has nothing to do with the present Ukraine war, but it is getting circulated on the socials now – I encountered it as a TikTok clip. The song is very well known; my wife heard it and was with me listening to it in mere seconds after it started.

Dear America: my beloved people, you have been lied to for so long you may not realize it, but letting ignorant and fearful people poke the Bear for so long is resulting in some really bad things. Most of us know Russians, of course; many Russians moved to the United States over the last three decades to try their luck at the American Dream. We know they are fantastic people. The Ukrainians we have in our country are much the same – fantastic people. You cannot make better friends than to be friends with either Russians and / or Ukrainians. I made many such friends before moving to Moscow.

But we are off our guard, not doing our job as citizens to truly hold our elected leaders and the government accountable. We are lazy, assuming they will “take care of us…” and they have. They have done it so well that now we stand closer to nuclear war than we ever have in my lifetime – over fifty-five years. What is worse, the powers that be in the US seem to want it, and the media seems to be justifying it.

We are not prepared for this.

Russia is probably not either, but she has suffered in many, many bitter wars, losing huge amounts of her population to hostilities. In President Putin’s own words, this leads to the sentiment that if they attack Russia, “we will go to heaven as martyrs, and they will just drop dead.”

It might be wise to quit poking the Bear and to start to listen to reason. But it is really hard for prideful and weak people to put aside their fantasies and embrace reality.

The Russians already know America’s government is delusional, and they are dealing with it as they usually do, with a sigh and a smile. I do not believe these people can be cowed by a bunch of lavender soldiers.

Even ones with nuclear weapons.

