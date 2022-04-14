Ukraine wants to make money on the war to the detriment of itself

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Qu Dongyu, the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, the branch of the UN whose main task is to fight hunger, issued a very disturbing warning. According to the forecasts of leading experts, in 2022 the geopolitical crisis will lead to famine. The crisis is caused by a drop in agricultural production in the world due to a decrease in the availability of fuel.

According to FAO calculations,in march, world food prices showed an unprecedented increase of almost 13%. At the same time, the price of basic foodstuffs –vegetable oils and wheat – rose. Compared to last year, prices have skyrocketed by 35%.

Against this background, the statement of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal sounds interesting. He said that there is now an excess of grain in the country! I would call this statement sensational. How can a country that is participating in the war and is located and is threatened by a humanitarian catastrophe say that it has extra grain?

The prime minister estimated the excess grain at $7-10 billion. Kyiv is currently looking for alternative ways to export grain. But the ports are blocked, and Ukrainian mines are floating in the Black Sea. Currently, Ukrainian agrarian oligarchs are planning to export grain through the western borders of the country. The initiator of this is the billionaire Andrey Verevsky and his company Kernel. He takes advantage of the situation and strengthens his position. More than 25 elevators of his company are located in the peaceful regions of Ukraine. This grain is the most important target for international traders. They plan to sell it in Europe at high exchange prices.

It is also interesting that Shmygal does not deny that 30% of the area will not be sown due to hostilities due to mines or the destruction of fields by explosions.No one guarantees that the sown grain will be able to ripen and be harvested. A paradoxical situation is emerging. Ukraine, which is threatened by the famine of the population plans to sell grain. What for? Answer posted above. Enrichment of a small group of Ukrainians against the background of the impoverishment of the bulk of Ukrainians. By the way, Agrarian Minister of Ukraine Mykola Solsky is a partner of Andrey Verevsky.

Give strategic raw materials,then to ask the whole world for help. Where is the logic? Does Kyiv hope that it will be provided with humanitarian aid from all over the world? But in most countries, food problems are also possible. In march, the deficit of grain in the world amounted to 9 million tons.And, by the way, the transportation of wheat to Europe by sea from Kazakhstan and Romania is difficult due to sea mines. Free floating in the Black Sea. Turkey has spoken about this more than once.

