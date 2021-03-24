Kamala and Bill Clinton talk about ‘women’s empowerment’
****News Topic 340*****
‘Was Epstein not available?’: Kamala Harris set to talk ‘women’s empowerment’ with… Bill Clinton, triggering collective eye-roll
‘Was Epstein not available?’: Kamala Harris set to talk ‘women’s empowerment’ with… Bill Clinton, triggering collective eye-roll
An upcoming public talk on women’s empowerment between Vice President Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton has kicked off a wave of ridicule online, with observers recalling the ex-president’s indiscretions with women while in office.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
YouTube videos haven’t been working for me lately. Anybody else having a problem?
Harris got ahead by bowing to the will of men like Clinton, one in particular.