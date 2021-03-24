in Latest, Video

Kamala and Bill Clinton talk about ‘women’s empowerment’

2 Comments

Kamala and Bill Clinton talk about ‘women’s empowerment’

‘Was Epstein not available?’: Kamala Harris set to talk ‘women’s empowerment’ with… Bill Clinton, triggering collective eye-roll

‘Was Epstein not available?’: Kamala Harris set to talk ‘women’s empowerment’ with… Bill Clinton, triggering collective eye-roll

An upcoming public talk on women’s empowerment between Vice President Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton has kicked off a wave of ridicule online, with observers recalling the ex-president’s indiscretions with women while in office.

Jester Moment
Jester Moment
March 24, 2021
YouTube videos haven’t been working for me lately. Anybody else having a problem?

TheDarkMan
TheDarkMan
March 24, 2021

Harris got ahead by bowing to the will of men like Clinton, one in particular.

