Kabul Falls, US Flees. Russia Talks to Taliban
Russian Ambassador to Kabul will meet with coordinator from Taliban leadership on Tuesday
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will meet on Tuesday with the coordinator of the leadership of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to discuss ensuring the security of the Russian embassy, Russian Presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station.
US stumbles as Afghan situation cycled in 20 years: Global Times editorial
Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. Photo: AFP Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced Sunday that Kabul will shift power peacefully to a “transitional administration.” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had left the country, according to the Associated Press.
China could participate in post-war reconstruction in Afghanistan: experts
The Afghan Taliban’s military offensive has been moving faster than observers worldwide have expected, and it looks like it is just a matter of time before Kabul is taken, as latest reports from foreign media showed that the Taliban fighters have entered the capital and are negotiating with Afghan government officials on a peaceful transition of power.
US ‘failure’ in Afghanistan handed country to Taliban, Moscow says, claims American ‘hegemony’ declining as Russia & China on rise — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
The fall of Kabul to the Taliban was not part of a grand political strategy, but a result of the failure of America’s intervention in Afghanistan, a top Russian official has announced, as Moscow says US supremacy is fading away.
