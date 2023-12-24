Julian Assange & Gonzalo Lira Are in Prison Because of Biden

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The Australian citizen Julian Assange has never been convicted of anything except in 2012 of having skipped bail on an allegation of rape by a woman who refused to testify against him because she said that the Swedish Government had concocted the rape charge against him and so the Swedish Government was then forced to drop its prosecution, but Assange had already been offered and received from Ecuador’s London Embassy refuge from that prosecution, and then, upon Assange’s being forced out of that Embassy on 11 April 2019, the U.S. Government promptly charged him in England on a succession of excuses, and so Assange was sent to a maximum-security English prison and has been in one form of imprisonment or another in England ever since September 2010 — more than 13 years (all without ever having been convicted of anything but that bail violation of the Swedish Government’s cooked-up rape-charge), and he still is there awaiting extradition to the U.S. for some kangaroo-court trial here. All the while, all 13 years of it, U.S. Presidents have been trying to get him here for prosecution of having published only truthful information that is embarrassing to their regime — Obama, Trump, and, finally Biden — all three of those police-state tyrants.

Gonzalo Lira is another victim of Biden’s regime. He is a U.S. citizen who posted online videos from Ukraine where he lived with his Ukrainian wife, videos (such as this) highly critical against what the U.S. regime was doing to Ukraine, and critical against the U.S.-installed Ukrainian government. The Ukrainian stooge-regime, which was created in February 2014 by Obama’s coup in Ukraine, which coup started the civil war there, arrested Lira and has been holding this U.S. citizen in prison there awaiting trial, for his contradicting U.S.-and-allied reporting about this war. The Biden regime could get him released and freed and brought back to America with merely a phone-call from Biden to Zelensky, but the reason why Zelensky’s regime seized Lira is that Biden wanted him to.

Who should be convicted and sent to prison if not worse — America’s current and recent Presidents, or people such as Julian Assange and Gonzalo Lira who challenge their constant and murderous lies?

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

