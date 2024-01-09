My correspondence with my Representative in the U.S. Congress regarding the Trump-Biden prosecution-persecution of Julian Assange

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

I recently wrote to my member of the U.S. House of Representatives asking the Representative why that person’s name was not included among the 16 members of Congress from both Parties who had signed a letter to Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Antony Blinken, urging the U.S. to cease-and-desist its attempts over many years to get Julian Assange extradicted to the U.S. to face possibly up to 175 years of imprisonment after he has already spent over ten years in prisons in Britain and yet never been convicted, nor even charged, for any alleged crime. I also asked why was that person’s name not among the 8 who had co-sponsored the current H.Res.934, which argues for the same purpose, and I asked “whether you will vote in favor of it when it comes up for a House vote.”

I received a reply on January 9th, which said:

Thank you for reaching out to me regarding your concern over the prosecution of Julian Assange. Freedom of the press is a crucial pillar of our democracy. I appreciate hearing from you on this issue.

Julian Assange is the founder of the website Wikileaks. In 2010, Wikileaks published hundreds of thousands of documents related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The United States has indicted Assange, alleging that he committed one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The indictment alleges that, in March 2010, Assange agreed to assist in “cracking” a password stored on Department of Defense computers to access classified records. Should any legislation related to the prosecution of Assange come before the House of Representatives, I will keep your thoughts in mind.

A free and vibrant press is a necessary safeguard against the erosion of democracy. As your congresswoman, I am committed to protecting the rights of journalists.

I replied:

You are a psychopath, and you think that that’s okay. Assange has been in various forms of imprisonment continuously for over ten years now and not convicted nor even been tried on any criminal charge, and yet you want him to be brought into the U.S. dictatorship to face such charges now as you have just described, for which ten years straight of imprisonment isn’t ALREADY way more than enough to satisfy yourself and your paymasters (Lockheed Martin or whatever — or what then IS your vile and psychopathic motivation in persecuting the world’s greatest champion for democracy and for freedom of the press, and opponent of imperialism and of coups and of other dictatorial stratagems of oppression)?

