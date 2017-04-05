Julian Assange in alt-media ‘cool wars’ (VIDEO)

Julian Assange has sent out two somewhat cryptic but humorous tweets about the phenomenon of western elites’ love of censorship and the imposition of a conformist driven political culture.

It comes in response to a video produced by Paul Joseph Watson of InfoWars where he hypothesised that conservatism is the new counter-culture.

Assange seems to agree. His Tweets also seem to imply that the reason many young people are turning to the so-called ‘alt-right’ is because mainstream liberal and neo-con politicians do not encourage participation in a wider, free debate on actual issues which matter to actual people.

Alt-right Youtube stars become the counter-culture Stop being uncool — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) April 4, 2017

40% of French youth intend to vote for Le Pen. Stop being uncool. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) April 4, 2017

The implication here is that if the elite are worried about people turning to broadly conservative candidates like Marine Le Pen, they ought to be more cool. According to Assange tolerating free speech and a diversity of opinions is cool. I’m not sure that it is, but it is certainly what I would call fair, free and sane in societies which supposedly value freedom of speech.

There is indeed hardly anything less cool than being spoken down to by boring bureaucratic automatons who think that democracy is something which gets in the way of their sinister goals. Without doubt, Hillary Clinton and Jean Claude Junker are deeply uncool.

I certainly think that Julian Assange’s proposals for a Digital Geneva Convention are very ncessary and also very cool.

