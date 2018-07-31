Connect with us

Latest

News

America

How John McCain plans to prevent Donald Trump from pulling the US out of NATO

Despite an attempt to oppose President Trump, this Senate bill just brings up more questions of recent US foreign policy decisions.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 mins ago

on

14 Views

Sputnik News reported Monday that the American Senate, with specific support from Senator John McCain, proposes a bill to prevent a US President from leaving NATO unless this is supported by a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. This not only applies to NATO but to all treaties:

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

According to a new bill introduced by a number of senators, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), the president of the United States will require the support of two-thirds of the Senate to modify or terminate US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, the US president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.”

“Just as it was required to join NATO, Senate approval should be required before this President – or any US President – can withdraw,” Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Armed Service and Foreign Relations committees, said in a statement.

The legislation would also authorize the Senate Legal Counsel to challenge any attempt by the president and his administration to pull out of the 29-member bloc without the Senate’s approval in court.

Ostensibly, this bill is aimed at the current US President, Donald Trump. Further, it was never raised over President Obama’s agreement in the well-known Iran “nuclear deal” (the JCPoA), which was also accompanied by illegal shipments of huge amounts of US and other currencies to Iran. Sputnik further underlines the motives underlying this present piece of legislation:

“Regrettably, President Trump’s mistreatment of our closest allies has raised doubts about America’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and the values of defense. In the future, the Senate must be prepared to defend its constitutional role. This legislation is urgently required to ensure that no president can withdraw the United States from NATO without the constitutionally required advice and consent of the Senate,” Senator John McCain elaborated.

However, this bill does not change anything. It simply affirms what the founding document says. reflect a change in the understanding of the Constitution. That is shown here (emphasis added):

The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices, and he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law: but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments.

The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.

At issue here is far less a matter of real policy and far more a matter of the issue of the politics of a prior generation versus the needs and conditions of the present day.

During the NATO summit a few weeks ago, President Trump never breathed a word about the US quitting the alliance. He has spoken in extensively in the past about the present problems of (1) purposelessness of NATO and (2) the fact that member nations have largely been underpaying their agreed commitments to the alliance for the development and maintenance of its defense forces.

In the summit he addressed these again. Far from expressing a US wish to leave, President Trump went completely the opposite direction, calling out the German agreement with Russia (the supposed enemy of NATO) to purchase natural gas through a pipeline that does not pass through other NATO member countries on its way between Russia and Germany:

Speaking ahead of the summit of the transatlantic military alliance, the US president said: “We’re protecting all of these countries and then numerous of the countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they’re paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia. […] I think that’s very inappropriate.”

This of course actually amplifies the president’s first criticism of NATO, that being its present-day lack of purpose. The alliance was brought into existence to stand against any Soviet expansionism. But the Soviet Union is now history, and the present-day Russian Federation’s gains in economic and military power are not being employed in expansionism. However, it seems that the generation of people who lived through the Cold War are reluctant to let go of the idea that this conflict is actually over. This appears to be strongly represented by Senator McCain and other members of the US Congress in both parties.

It further calls into question the underlying position of the West and its attitude about the world. Whether “neo-conservative” or “neo-liberal”, the name of the point of view indicates that Russia must be the “bad guy” in order for the set of policies to even have meaning, let alone work.

President Trump successfully challenged this notion on a very public level, while also obtaining the needed correction for the alliance members’ compliance with the requirements of the treaty itself.

While the US Senate makes a minor point of news in proposing and publicizing this “reaffirmation” bill, it would appear that calling attention to this raises more questions than is intended.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

SECOND Russian scientist charged with TREASON for leaking top-secret data

64-year-old scientist allegedly gave secret tech information to Vietnamese nationals; attorney says this was public data, not classified.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

The second report of a Russian scientist being charged with state treason came out Monday.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

The Moscow Times reported the following:

A second Russian scientist has reportedly been charged with sharing state secrets with another country this month, a week after the high-profile detention of a space researcher on treason charges.

Last week, Viktor Kudryavtsev, a scientist at one of Russia’s leading space research labs, was charged with state treason for a suspected leak of hypersonic missile technology to a NATO country in 2013.

A member of the Public Monitoring Committee (PMC) prison watchdog said last Friday that a second scientist was found to have been detained on treason charges in July, despite prison wards having previously assured observers that only one scientist was being held.

Alexei Temiryov, 64, was detained on July 18 and placed under arrest for allegedly leaking secret documentation to Vietnam, his lawyer, Anna Polozova, was quoted as saying by the RBC news website Sunday.

His lawyer said that the information her client is accused of leaking was not classified.

“All of it is in the public record, it’s in every textbook in every library,” she told RBC.

The English language article says very little about this, but the other prominent Russian news agencies – Sputnik, RT and TASS say nothing about the second scientist’s situation at all at the present time.

It should further be noted that the Moscow Times is really a Western news site, and although it is fairly popular among English-speaking Russians, it offers an editorial “slant” that is distinctly critical of the Russian government and presumably the state owned media outlets listed earlier.

Photo of Alexei Petrovich Temerov, reportedly being held on charges of treason in Lefortovo Prison

With that point in view, this piece did make reference to two other news-pieces in the Russian language we we offer here in translation.

We have translated this from the site enikeev.me, with support from the RBC site for clarity, and together these two pieces offer some information pointing to the second scientist being held on treason charges:

And now about the most unpleasant part of today’s visit. It seems that the staff of the jail hid a prisoner from us. Even during a visit on Saturday (July 21) Eva and Marichevoy asked whether or not there were new arrivals. We were told only about Victor Kudryavtsev.

After that, during my visits on Monday and Wednesday this week, I repeatedly asked if anyone else had arrived last week, but the head of the Department of the regime of Khans, Alexander Yuryevich, accompanying us, replied that there was no one new and there was only Kudryavtsev.

But today, after a colleague and I left the pre-trial detention center, I was called by an attorney whose client sits in Lefortovo and asked us to visit. After learning the details I was upset. The attorney’s story implied that her client, Alexei Petrovich Temereva, was arrested on July 19 under suspicion of treason (article 275 of the criminal code). I do not know what to think: whether we just lied to hide a sick pensioner, or if we just forgot about him. It’s bad.

And even worse than that is the case of Alexey Petrovich, who is 64 years old. He is a doctor of technical Sciences from Novocherkassk, who holds many patents for inventions but who also has a lot of health problems. He has a stent in his heart; he also has stomach ulcers and a hernia requiring surgery. According to the lawyer, yesterday in the shower he lost consciousness. It is possible to find Alexey Petrovich on Google, listed as the head of the small innovative enterprise “Mechatronics” and the founder of the design Bureau “Intelligent Robust Integrated Systems.”

Now he is in jail, a pensioner in Lefortovo 3. Next week I plan to visit him with colleagues from ONK and learn about his state of health.

Continue Reading

Latest

The BEAST is back: Russia to resurrect the ‘Ekranoplan’ to defend its position in the Arctic

The Soviet era’s enigmatic wing-in-ground-effect (WIG) “Ekranoplan” is set to make a comeback according to various Russian media reports.

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union considered building a fleet of missile-armed Lun-class wing-in-ground-effect vehicles, also known as the “Ekranoplan.”

Now, Russia says it has plans to revive this concept with a design tentatively known as “Orlan,” which could potentially offer the country a novel access and anti-access weapon in the increasingly contested Arctic region, as well as in more constrained waterways, such as the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

On July 30, 2018, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that a combat-capable sea-skimming vehicle would be part of the State Armament Program for 2018-2027.

Since at least 2015, there have been reports that the Kremlin has been considering bringing back wing-in-ground-effect (WIG) designs, but primarily for transport and search and rescue duties.

“The [Orlan] prototype will be created as part of this armament program and it will carry missile armament,” Borisov said, according to Russian state outlet TASS. The deputy prime minister said that the vehicle would be able to help patrol Russia’s vast littoral regions, especially its maritime border along the Arctic and its claims in that region.

WIG designs are essentially a seaplane that flies very close to the surface of the water. In principle, the concept allows for an efficient, high-speed “water” craft that doesn’t suffer from the drag of actually sailing on the surface and from having a wing that can generate more significant lift.

The Soviets, and others who have experimented with these types of vehicles, looked into variants that could combine the Ekranoplan’s benefits with the ability to fly at higher altitudes.

A Soviet-era Project 904 Orlyonok Ekranoplan now on display.

Borisov did not offer any other specific details about the new Orlan and it’s not clear if this design will be in any way related to the Soviets’ Project 904 or “Orlyonok,” which means “eaglet” in Russian.

NATO had dubbed this craft, which has a maximum take-off weight of approximately 125 tons, as the “Orlan-class.” Of the five known examples, Russia scrapped two of them and turned the other three into non-functional monuments.

Still, in terms of its basic shape and performance, the established Orlyonok design might provide a good starting place for a new Ekranoplan missile craft.

It has a good payload capacity due to its original role as a transport and reportedly boasted a cruising speed of nearly 250 miles per hour over a range of more than 900 miles. The original type had a turret on top with a pair of 12.7mm machine guns and a simple navigational radar.

An old Soviet-era photo of one of the Orlan-class Ekranoplans, with the machine gun turret and mast-mounted radar visible at the front.

In order to arm the craft, Russian engineers could conceivably look to the larger Lun-class design and mount missile launchers on its upper spine of the fuselage on the existing Orlyonok.

The only Lun that the Soviets ever built, also known as MD-160, could carry six P-80 Zubr anti-ship cruise missiles, which NATO called the SS-N-22 Sunburn, in this configuration.

However, the existing Project 904 design features a large Kuznetsov NK-12MKturboprop engine, the same type found on Russia’s Tu-95 Bear bombers, at the top of the tail and firing missiles from the top of the craft might have some impact its function and, in turn, the ekranoplan’s performance.

The Orlan-class also had a pair of jet engines in the nose to propel the craft.

The Lun-class did not have a tail-mounted engine of any kind, using that space instead for a Puluchas search radar and other equipment. It’s hard to see where else missiles might easily go on the existing Orlyonok design, though engineers could potentially put them on top of its wings in water-tight canisters.

At the same time, it could be possible to position the launchers far enough forward for them not to have any negative effects on the NK-12. Similarly, a missile system semi-recessed in the fuselage that fires the weapons off to the sides instead could avoid the issue altogether.

The missiles Russia installs on the Ekranoplan might be small enough for it not to matter one way or another. Compared to the P-80, more recent Russian anti-ship missiles have become light and compact enough to make using a smaller Ekranoplan such as the Orlyonok feasible as a launch platform in the first place.

There are other designs that would fit Deputy Prime Minister Borisov’s basic description for the new Orlan, too. The 737-sized A-050 Chaika, or “Seagull,” is supposed to begin flight testing in 2022 and could serve as the basis for a missile-armed type. The firm responsible for this design, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, has a number of other types that might work, as well.

An artist’s conception of the A-050 Seagull.

Borisov did not specify any particular type or manufacturer and did not say specifically what kind of weapons the new Orlan might carry, either. He did note, however, that it would be used to fill in for more traditional defenses in the sparsely populated Arcticaccording to TASS, but the most likely armament would be some type of anti-ship cruise missiles.

The deputy prime minister also noted the craft’s potential value in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea and the Kremlin could also potentially deploy them to the highly strategic Baltic Sea.

In a maritime patrol role, an Ekranoplan carrying a load of supersonic P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles could challenge the ability of potential opponents to move freely through a certain area or engage them rapidly during an actual skirmish.

The high speed of the vehicles combined with that missile’s over-the-horizon range could allow the crew to quickly get into position on short notice or readily move to another area to respond to the changing nature of the threat.

Multiple missile-armed WIGs might be able to threaten enemy surface ships from multiple directions, as well, limiting their ability to make the most of their defensive capabilities.

At the same time, Orlan’s low-altitude flight path and speed might make it harder to detect and engage, as well. Ekranoplans already have the benefit of being effectively impervious to torpedoes and naval mines.

The video below shows Russian land-based launchers firing P-800s during an exercise:

The ability to operate far from and independently of traditional naval and air bases would only make the vehicles more flexible operationally. This might give Russian Ekranoplan units equal ability to gain access to certain areas and deny opponents the ability to operate in those spaces.

Depending on how common the missile-armed variant is to other proposed transport types, the combat-capable versions might be able to serve as escorts for the others into hostile territory. The could give Russia the ability to rapidly deploy forces on sea and land into specific areas during a conflict.

It would likely take relatively little effort to turn a defensive missile armed Orlan into an offensive weapon armed with land-attack cruise missiles, such as Kalibr, to actively threaten enemy shore-based defenses and sites further inland, especially in the close-quarters environment of the Baltic Sea or the Black Sea.

Russia has also demonstrated that the P-800 has a limited land-attack capability itself, which could give the ekranoplans some multi-purpose functionality without necessarily needing to carry more than one type of weapon.

But, regardless, how viable a surface-skimming missile craft might actually be remains to be seen.

Ekranoplans have historically proven to be complicated to operate and maintenance intensive in general, with the Project 904 types reportedly suffering from serious corrosion issues, according to a 1993 edition of Combat Fleets of the World. That year the then recently independent Russia decided to retire the remaining Orlyonoks from active service.

The state of one of the three surviving Orlan Ekranoplans, on display near a Moscow airport.

Beyond that, it’s also unclear how committed Russia is to this project or whether it might end up shelved in favor of other defense priorities. The county has continually pushed back projects to build larger traditional ships in order to free up funding for other, high-profile programs, including a host of nuclear-armed strategic weapons developments.

Still, with the existing experience with the Lun and Orlan-classes, together with modern improvements in engine and airframe technology, the Russians may see Ekranoplans as a relatively low-risk and cost-effective investment. The country has already been spending a not insignificant amount of time and resources on systems specifically to support its Arctic operations, as well.

The Kremlin has said it wants to begin flight tests of cargo-carrying and search and rescue types by 2022 or 2023. The armed versions could easily follow afterward or go into development at the same time as a variant of those designs.

We will definitely be keeping our eyes open for the possible reappearance of missile-toting Russian Ekranoplans in the Arctic or elsewhere.

Via The Drive

Continue Reading

Latest

Boats filled with migrants lands in Cadiz, Spain as stunned tourists watch on (Video)

Spain’s Popular Party speaks out against the arrival of “millions” of migrants.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

Europe’s migrant problems see no end in sight.

Ever since Italy turned away large vessels of migrants seeking entrance into the European Union, and Spain decided to take in the boats, more and more migrants are splashing onto Spanish beaches and scattering into EU towns and cities.

Dozens of videos are making the rounds on social media showing the moment migrants boats land on a packed beach in Cadiz, Spain, and sprint up the sand as stunned tourists look on.

The extraordinary scenes from these videos occurred on Saturday at a beach in Zahora in the province of Cadiz, near to the headland of Cape Trafalgar, Spain. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile Spain’s newly elected Popular Party president Pablo Casado is joining other European conservative leaders, promising to defend Spain’s national borders against the “millions” of undocumented migrants who want to enter Spain.

At a party event in Ávila on Sunday, Casado said…

“It isn’t possible to give legal papers to everyone, nor is it for Spain to absorb the millions of Africans who come looking for a better future in Europe.”

“And because it’s not possible, we have to say so, even if it is politically incorrect.”

Casado then accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist (PSOE) party for his stance on immigration, arguing it incentivizes migrants to make the dangerous journey and supports criminal organizations.

Spain’s recent migrant headache started when it welcomed two migrant ships that had been turned away by Italy.

Spain’s socialist government also announced new legislation to allow undocumented migrants to have full access to the public healthcare system from day one.

Via El Pais

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau: Let’s be sincere and responsible: Europe was founded to defend life and say never again to racism and fascism. Are we or are we not democrats and Europeans? Normalizing statements from [Pablo] Casado or [Italian Interior Minister Matteo] Salvini is the first step to destroying Europe and democracy

According to Javier Ortega Smith, the head of VOX, a far-right party whose voters Casado is trying to attract, the fleeing migrants do not represent a “humanitarian crisis” but rather “an invasion orchestrated by criminal organizations and complicit foreign governments.”

“While Sánchez was in Valencia welcoming a boat, 1,500 migrants were arriving in Almería and Algeciras,” said Casado over the weekend. “A million migrants are waiting on the coast of Libya planning a new route through Spain.”

“The PP is not going to allow attacks against our police officers,” Casado added, in reference to the violent border crossing of hundreds of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week. “We are going to support the police and Civil Guard unashamedly and undividedly.”

According to the Interior Ministry, 17,605 undocumented migrants have arrived in Spain by sea since the beginning of the year. Under the PP government of former prime minister Mariano Rajoy, 21,971 people entered Spain in 2017 in the same way. So far this year, 3,292 have entered by land through Ceuta and Melilla, compared with 3,280 in 2017.

David Ortiz, the Red Cross migrant and refugee department head in the southern coastal port city of Málaga, told Politico…

“Right now we’re seeing double the numbers arriving compared to the same period last year and last year the number was double that of the previous year.”

“Can we manage the arrival of 300 people? Yes. But if those 300 people arrive on the same day, it gets difficult.”

Via Zerohedge

While others like Italy and Malta have recently turned away large boats full of hundreds, sparking a feud with EU administration and other countries over closing their ports, Spain’s newly in office Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has signaled an open-door “welcoming” policy of being ready to accept the EU’s call to accept migrants; however a recent surge in seaborne entries could test Spain’s “fragile tolerance” past breaking point.

“It is our obligation to help avoid a humanitarian disaster by offering a safe harbor to these people,” Sánchez said after controversially agreeing to accept the Aquarius in June, an emergency rescue vessel carrying over 600 migrants who had been picked up off the Libyan coast, but which had been rejected by both Italy and Malta, sparking a bitter stand-off within the EU.

As other Mediterranean countries close their ports to unauthorized migrant traffic, western Mediterranean routes have increased, making Spain top the chart in terms of migrant and refugee destination numbers.

According to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration as of mid-July about 18,600 migrants had reached Spain by sea from Morocco since the beginning of 2018, which is double the number for the same period in 2017.

Like the EU in its recent roll out of the plan to pay governments for accepting migrants while also funding emergency “transit points” from an EU common budget, it appears Spain is getting ready to merely throw a lot of money at the problem, as Reuters reports Monday:

Spain aims to invest 30 million euros ($35.1 million) in an emergency plan to manage its new status as the main destination for seaborne migration from Africa, the government said.

The funds, Reuters explains based on a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, “will go toward covering the initial costs of managing arrivals on the beaches, from staff to hand out blankets and food to managing the process of identification and determining whether people qualify for asylum.”

A new report in Politico on migrant patterns into Spain notes that so far there’s been “relatively little political fallout,” but that “the country’s reputation for moderation on the issue of immigration could soon be tested.” For example, Francisco Camas García, head of the Spanish polling firm Metroscopia, said based on the pollster’s observations, “Spanish society is, overall, a tolerant one, but it’s a fragile tolerance.”

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending