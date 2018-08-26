Connect with us

John S. McCain, proponent of U.S. global dominance, dies aged 81

The US senator who was a stalwart defender of American interventionism and unilateralism around the globe, has succumbed to cancer
Ricky Twisdale

John S. McCain III, the senior US senator from Arizona who took a leading role in U.S. foreign policy, is no more. He was 81.

Diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last summer, the senator’s family had announced just prior to his death that he would discontinue medical treatment.

McCain served as a Republican in the US Senate for over 30 years, taking office in 1987. That followed several years as a representative for Arizona’s 1st district, beginning in 1983.

From 2015, McCain was chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee. During his senate career, he received the nickname “the maverick” for his frequent breaks from his party on major issues – most recently for dramatically killing a GOP-led effort to repeal “Obamacare” in July of 2017.

The senator was perhaps best known for his advocacy of US foreign policy. Prior to his illness, he was a frequent guest on US television news channels, where he defended Washington’s many military interventions abroad, expansion of NATO, and was a vocal opponent of the governments of Russia and Iran, among others.

He was a strong supporter of overthrowing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad by force of arms, visiting and furnishing aid to Islamic militants invading Syria – some with links to Islamic State.

In March of last year, McCain accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) of “working for Vladimir Putin” after Paul objected to a treaty admitting the small Balkan nation of Montenegro to the NATO alliance.

In February of 2017, McCain and longtime ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) travelled to Ukraine where they urged the armed forces of the Kiev regime to go on the offensive and pledged to provide weapons for a war with Russia.

It was not the “maverick” senator’s first involvement with the former Soviet republic. In December of 2013 he addressed rioters and protesters on Kiev’s central square, offering them support and a “European future” if they would overthrow their democratically elected government, which had refused to sign a one-sided economic agreement with the EU.

McCain was the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2008, but lost to the Democratic candidate, Barack H. Obama.

The senator was at constant odds with US President Donald Trump. One of his final public statements was issued in July 2018, strongly condemning Trump for his “disgraceful” summit in Helsinki with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump tweeted his condolences to McCain’s family regarding his death.

McCain was born in the Panama Canal Zone – then a US territory – on August 29, 1936. His parents were naval officer John S. McCain, Jr., and Roberta (Wright) McCain.

His father commanded submarines in combat during World War II, sinking several Japanese vessels. Rising to the rank of admiral,  he later became notorious among survivors of the USS Liberty, a ship attacked by Israel in 1967, for his role in ruling the attack an accident.

His grandfather John S. McCain, Sr., was also an admiral and held important commands in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

John McCain III followed his father and grandfather into the navy, graduating from the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, ranked 894 from a class of 899. During his academy days he first acquired a lifelong reputation for being irascible.

As a naval aviator, he served in Vietnam in 1967, where his A-4 Skyhawk was shot down over Hanoi on McCain’s 23rd mission over the country. He landed in a lake and was rescued – possibly with assistance from Russian military advisers (one of whom later claimed to have shot him down).

The lieutenant-commander was reportedly jailed at the “Hanoi Hilton” POW prison, after receiving medical treatment for the two arms and leg he broke while ejecting from his plane. He was held until 1973, refusing an offer to return home early. He was reportedly subjected to torture.

Some fellow captives denied that McCain’s treatment was exceptionally severe compared to other prisoners. Some vets also accused Senator McCain of later using his position to block investigations into US servicemen missing in Vietnam.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, the chief of the prison during McCain’s captivity denied he was tortured, saying he was under orders to safeguard McCain as the son of a high-ranking American admiral.

John McCain is survived by his mother Roberta, his wife Cindy, a brother Joe, and 7 children.

Manafort aims for pardon, as Michael Cohen gets played by Hillary’s lawyer (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 89.
Alex Christoforou

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

Much is being written and discussed on mainstream media with regards to the Paul Manafort verdict, and the Michael Cohen plea deal. MSNBC and CNN are crying impeachment every other second, while more measured and grounded analysts are unable to find how paying hush money to extortionists, from personal funds, affects Trump’s presidency in the slightest.

Perhaps this comment from Zerohedge sums it all up…

BULLSHIT!

“Michael Cohen’s FAILURE TO REPORT A $130,000 hush money payment TO THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION”

That’s all folks.

~~~~~~~~~~~

1. It is not illegal to pay extortionists.

2. ANY money (campaign or personal) that is spent by a candidate to “influence” the election outcome must be reported.

Was the reason/intent for the Bimbo payment political or was it personal?

A. Did Trump pay to spare his family the embarrassment?

B. Did Trump pay because the revelation would have changed the election results?

If “A” then NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED and you can easily argue that “A” was a bigger motivator than “B”…Trump was already “Losing badly” in the polls…it was over for him…so he was just trying to spare his family further embarrassment.

There is no way the prosecution can prove Trump made the payment solely because he thought it would help him win…Trump has paid Bimbos before and this was really just a routine PERSONAL transaction for him to hide his scoundrel-ness from his wife and kids. Slimey, yes, but illegal no…and we ALL KNEW Trump was a pussy-grabbing son-of-a-bitch well before this payment and one more Bimbo payoff wouldn’t have changed anything; “Everyone knew” Hillary had it wrapped up.

If “B” then COHEN fucked up not reporting the payment for his client. If Trump instructed Cohen not to report, then Trump AND Cohen fucked up…impeachable offense…LOL…not even close….LONG legal precedent of just paying a fine.

@@@@@@@@

Edit:

What we’re seeing here is collusion between the:

MSM – Editors coordinating their papers to bring down Trump.

Social Media Companies – suppressing as many Rightwing voices as possible.

The Democrats and people within the government – piling on in anyway possible.

A coordinated, covert, “regime change” is in process America; the future of your country is in the balance.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the tale of two legal narratives. One man appears to be well served under his current legal representation, while the other man ratted out his former boss under the advice of a lawyer who has been part of Hillary Clinton’s inner circle for decades.

Trump is using the Bill Clinton playbook and it just might work

After years of investigating President Clinton the best Starr could come up with was that he lied about a personal relationship.

The Duran

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

Authored by Joseph Moreno, op-ed via TheHill.com:

The parallels are remarkable. Twenty years ago this month, a special prosecutor investigating the president was weeks away from releasing a report accusing the chief executive of illegal conduct unrelated to his official duties. Three months later, Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of lying and obstructing justice to hide a extramarital affair from his wife and the country. While this may have meant he lost a battle, there is no question that Clinton ultimately won the war against independent counsel Ken Starr by not only surviving but continuing on to complete an otherwise successful presidency.

Today, President Trump is not only following Clinton’s playbook to a tee, he stands a good chance of winning his war of words against an opponent who remains unable to fight back. Just as we are seeing with the ongoing Russia probe, Starr’s original investigation started specific and broadened over time. In Starr’s case, his 1994 appointment was to investigate potential violations of criminal law relating to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the “Whitewater” land deal. Four years and $50 millionlater, Starr’s most impactful findings involved Clinton’s affair with a White House intern and his lying about it under oath.

Robert Mueller’s original mandate was also narrow. He was appointed to find evidence of “any links and/or coordination” between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign. Fifteen months and more than $16 million later, it is impossible to know when and how the probe will conclude. However, the conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on grounds entirely unrelated to Russia mirror how Starr’s investigation also morphed into altogether new areas.

What is also being mirrored is how Trump is taking the fight with Mueller in the court of public opinion. At some point, Clinton decided that rather than wait until Starr completed his investigation, he would step up and fight on his own terms. Lacking the benefit of a Twitter account, Clinton used surrogates who repeatedly attacked Starr as a highly partisan Republican operative obsessed with bringing down Clinton. Starr was accused of being fixated on sex, and being a runaway Inspector Javert who spent years and millions of dollars on a wasted effort. In the reported words of a Clinton White House official, the attacks were “part of our continuing strategy to destroy Ken Starr.”

Sound familiar? Trump’s initial legal team seemed content to remain under the radar and keep public comments to a minimum. All this changed with the hiring of Rudy Giuliani, who has relentlessly attacked the Russia investigation as a runaway train with no end in sight. Combine this with Trump’s constant tweets describing Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt” staffed with Democratic partisans and tainted by Mueller’s own undefined conflicts of interest. Trump has also criticized how long the investigation is taking and how much it has cost.

This is because Trump and his attorneys know that his fate will depend not on the legal intricacies of campaign finance laws or whether “collusion” constitutes a crime. This is a political battle that potentially leads to impeachment, and Trump is fighting not on the legal issues but over what it would take for Congress and his supporters to turn on him.

After years of investigating President Clinton the best Starr could come up with was that he lied about a personal relationship. To anyone paying attention this did not come as a surprise. Allegations of marital infidelityhad swirled around Clinton prior to his first presidential run, yet voters twice elected him because he was considered a successful leader. Democrats in Congress uniformly voted against ousting Clinton because they felt Starr uncovered nothing that warranted removal. The fact that Starr had been damaged from years of pummeling ensured the Democrats would receive no repercussions for their votes.

Today, if Mueller’s findings simply reinforce what voters already knew about Trump, such as that he is fast and loose with the truth, has surrounded himself with questionable characters, and openly invited Russians to find and release Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, it likely will not be enough to turn public opinion against him. Trump’s team will thus continue to attack the prosecutors and attack the process in an effort to undermine whatever Mueller ultimately finds. The special counsel will be accused of bias, of mission creep, and of doing whatever it takes to reverse the results of the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, the bar will keep getting raised as to what would justify removal of a president. Is it unseemly and highly inappropriate for a president to smear the prosecutors who have been duly tasked with investigating him? Sure. But it worked before with Bill Clinton, so it is not crazy to imagine that it just might work again.

Joseph Moreno is a former federal national security prosecutor with theU.S. Department of Justice and a former staff member to the FBI 9/11 Review Commission. He is now a white collar litigation partner atCadwalader Wickersham & Taft. He is on Twitter @JosephMoreno.

Norway undertakes massive technologically advanced highway

Norway’s need for an innovative infrastructure development is sure to set the pace for the rest of the world for decades to come.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

Norway is famous for its incredible fjords. These formations of unspeakable beauty make the Norwegian coast one of the most photographed in the world.

They also make it one of the most difficult coasts to traverse. The present road and ferry system in place presently makes it possible to drive the 683-mile route from the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand to the northern point of Trondheim in a rather lengthy 21 hours. This course involves no fewer than seven ferry crossings along the way.

As the nation examined this matter and how to solve it, a few points probably came to mind: how to make the travel time much less (683 miles really should not take 21 hours, this is an average speed of about 30 mph (50km/h)), and how do you build a highway connecting all the needed points without destroying the natural beauty of the landscape? After all, one of the attractions of the Norwegian coast is its pristine appearance.

A decision was made, and the nation is embarking now on a US $47 billion project to modernize and streamline the route. This video shows the new B1M Coastal Highway project and how its construction might be executed:

The technical innovations offered here, such as floating undersea tunnels, suspension bridge towers that are cable-anchored to the seabed like oceanic oil rigs, and suspension bridges by far the largest ever built on Earth are all up for consideration. The developments made during the course of this project will change the engineering world for decades to come.

