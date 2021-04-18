John Durham signals Russiagate indictments coming in 2050
The Duran: Episode 943
John Durham scrutinizes Steele dossier source through Brookings Institution subpoena
John Durham scrutinizes Steele dossier source through Brookings Institution subpoena: Report
Special counsel John Durham is reportedly scrutinizing British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s main source for his discredited dossier, using a subpoena to obtain documents from the Brookings Institution related to its employment of Igor Danchenko, a researcher who visited Russia in 2016 as he worked…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.