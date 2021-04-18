in Latest, Video

John Durham signals Russiagate indictments coming in 2050

John Durham signals Russiagate indictments coming in 2050
The Duran: Episode 943

John Durham scrutinizes Steele dossier source through Brookings Institution subpoena

John Durham scrutinizes Steele dossier source through Brookings Institution subpoena

Special counsel John Durham is reportedly scrutinizing British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s main source for his discredited dossier, using a subpoena to obtain documents from the Brookings Institution related to its employment of Igor Danchenko, a researcher who visited Russia in 2016 as he worked…

