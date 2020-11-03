in Latest, Video

Joe Biden with Lady Gaga in cringe final campaign day

150 Views 1 Comment

*****News Topic 136*****

Video: He Did It Again – Joe Biden Caught Plagiarizing Hillary Clinton During His Latest Speech.

Video: He Did It Again – Joe Biden Caught Plagiarizing Hillary Clinton During His Latest Speech | Red State Nation

This isn’t the first time that Biden has been accused of plagiarizing. Old habits may die hard. Throughout the campaign, he has come up with ideas after President Donald Trump has already had them or put them into place, either just claiming them as his own outright or, perhaps, as bad, alternatively, not even being […]

Joe Biden doesn’t have the stamina!

No Title

Joe Biden doesn’t have the stamina!pic.twitter.com/zVXhZuf7ul

Not even Joe Biden’s supporters want to listen to him!

No Title

Not even Joe Biden’s supporters want to listen to him! pic.twitter.com/kKq32tZZdW

POTUS knows how to close a show! Trump dancing to YMCA

No Title

election day got us like pic.twitter.com/VAOs5Ps67w

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouJoe BidenLady Gaga

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
November 3, 2020

Fabulous wall art Alex.

0
Reply

Hunter and his connection to “spy chief of China”