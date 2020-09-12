Joe Biden EXPOSED For Plagiarism & Lying During His 1988 President Run!

From dumb to dumber!

Resurfaced video of the golden years when Joe Biden admitted he was dumb and the mainstream media called him out on his poor morals. In 1988 this was enough for the media to rule him out of the presidential race. Now, in dumber times, his campaign and the mainstream media prop him up using minders and prompters in an attempt to hide his failing mental acuity. Who is dumber, them or us, for accepting this pretense?

Time Magazine: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months

WATCH this resurfaced news video from 1987 that completely exposed Joe Biden for plagiarism and lying during his 1988 presidential run!

Referral link

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report