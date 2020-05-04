in Links, Latest

Japan asks US for stable remdesivir supply as Tokyo rushes approval

asia.nikkei.com — Coronavirus Treatment could be available as early as mid-MayNikkei staff writers May 02, 2020 17:31 JST Updated on May 03, 2020 03:42 JST Redemdesivir has been found to be effective in treating cases of coronavirus infection. © Reuters TOKYO — Japan aims to approve remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus in as little as a week, the health minister said Saturday, as Tokyo asked the U.S. to ensure it receives adequate supplies of the drug.

