Japan asks US for stable remdesivir supply as Tokyo rushes approval

asia.nikkei.com — Coronavirus Treatment could be available as early as mid-MayNikkei staff writers May 02, 2020 17:31 JST Updated on May 03, 2020 03:42 JST Redemdesivir has been found to be effective in treating cases of coronavirus infection. © Reuters TOKYO — Japan aims to approve remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus in as little as a week, the health minister said Saturday, as Tokyo asked the U.S. to ensure it receives adequate supplies of the drug.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply