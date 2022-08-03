The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Janet Yellen, UK & EU use oil price cap to retreat from Russian oil sanctions
The Duran: Episode 1343
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.