in Latest, Video

It’s a big club, and Hunter Biden is definitely in it (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 631.

160 Views 1 Comment

Via New York Post (https://nypost.com/2020/08/10/hunter-biden-got-45000-dc-tax-lien-resolved-within-days-report/)…

Hunter Biden settled a $450,000 tax debt within six days last month, despite recently claiming he was too broke to pay child support, according to a new report, raising further questions about his financial dealings.

The son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was slapped with the hefty lien on July 9 by the District of Columbia for unpaid state income taxes, and despite having no clear job, was able to “resolve” the bill in the space of a week, the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

A spokesman for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer in DC confirmed to the publication that the younger Biden, 50, was released on July 15 after the “tax issue was resolved.”

It’s unclear how the potential first son was able to pay off the nearly half-million-dollar debt so quickly, but the report raises further questions about the family’s murky financial dealings.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:
Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

It’s A Big Club, And Hunter Biden Is Definitely In It by The Duran

It’s a big club, and Hunter Biden is definitely in it. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 631. Via New York Post (https://nypost.com/2020/08/10/hunter-biden-got-45000-dc-tax-lien-resolved-within-days-report/)… Hunter Biden settled a $450,000 tax debt within six days last month, despite recently claiming he was too broke to pay child support, according to a new report, raising further questions about his financial dealings.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ChinaJoe BidenHunter BidenBurismatax lien

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Ellis
John Ellis
August 15, 2020

As the 50% working-poor refuse to vote, allowing the 25% most wealthy to be the voting majority and to decide all elections, who wins the White House depends entirely upon which paid actor best pleases the rich.

0
Reply

Joe Biden’s Type of Racism