It’s a big club, and Hunter Biden is definitely in it (Video)

Hunter Biden settled a $450,000 tax debt within six days last month, despite recently claiming he was too broke to pay child support, according to a new report, raising further questions about his financial dealings.

The son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was slapped with the hefty lien on July 9 by the District of Columbia for unpaid state income taxes, and despite having no clear job, was able to “resolve” the bill in the space of a week, the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

A spokesman for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer in DC confirmed to the publication that the younger Biden, 50, was released on July 15 after the “tax issue was resolved.”

It’s unclear how the potential first son was able to pay off the nearly half-million-dollar debt so quickly, but the report raises further questions about the family’s murky financial dealings.

