The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Istanbul attack. FTX scandal grows. NYT, six month freeze. Russia winter advantage. U/1
Topic 774
Winter Will Be a Major Factor in the Ukraine War, Officials Say
archive.ph
No Description
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine military was just barely able to function, now that 300 thousand experienced and well-equipped veteran troops have joined the Russian military, look for a speedy end to the conflict.
UK press would be horrified if those tied to lamp posts identified as an alphabet gender or were black or Jewish… and rightly so. However they suspend any condemnation when the targets of such hatred are people who identify with Russia. The Western press has effectively “dehumanised” Russians and those who identify with Russia thus portraying such vigilante treatment as acceptable.
Tied civilians to the lamp posts,
“It’s OUR eu values, it’s European values”
would say same crazy like this